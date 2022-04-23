



If you're a pro with chopsticks, then you're perfectly primed to reduce your salt consumption thanks to this latest invention from Japan. Apparently, all it takes is some light electric stimulation to the tongue to stop you from wanting to add salt to your food.



The World Health Organization recommends consuming less than five grams of salt per day in order to limit the risk of high blood pressure, stroke or heart attack. This can be difficult to achieve when you start to notice the salt levels in industrially-prepared dishes, and if you then add cheese, bread products, cookies and cold cuts to your diet. While in many regions professionals in the food industry are committed to cutting salt in their products, such as baked goods, over the next few years, a team of Japanese researchers has found a way to keep delivering the salty taste we love so much without relying on the salt shaker.





