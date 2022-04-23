



ByteDance seems to be unstoppable. Six years after launching TikTok, the Chinese start-up is stepping up its efforts to become a music heavyweight. It has even launched its own streaming service in China.



If artists, producers and streaming giants all agree on one thing, it's that TikTok is increasingly setting the tone in the music industry. In just a few years, the social network has established itself as a real trendsetter among young people. Nearly 430 songs surpassed one billion views on teens' top social media platform in 2021, three times more than the previous year. This phenomenon is a major boon for Zhang Yiming and Liang Rubo's group, which reportedly had revenue of around $58 billion last year, according to Reuters, citing internal sources. And its recipe for success relies largely on innovation, especially in the music industry.





Setting the stage for budding talent

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.