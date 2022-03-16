



Kickstart the careers of young artists and fast-track them to stardom. That was the role of the record companies, before the arrival of YouTube, TikTok and the music streaming giants. Now, the number one name in that sector, Spotify, is betting on artificial intelligence to help it identify tomorrow's new stars. Here's how it works.



Every day, more than 60,000 new songs appear on the Spotify platform. So it's not easy for music fans and music industry professionals alike to find the musicians who will follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift or Drake among this influx of music. To help them, Spotify is currently working on an algorithm that would predict which "relatively unknown" artists are most likely to break through.





Can musical success be captured by an algorithm?

