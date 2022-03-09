



The music industry is a breeding ground for sexism. If the pandemic has contributed to the emergence of an unprecedented movement of unbridled expression among victims of sexist and sexual harassment in the field, women still have to face many obstacles to make a place for themselves in the industry.





While March 8 celebrates the fight for women's rights, Midia Research has studied the place of women in the music industry. And it's clear that this can be a tough field for many. Some 81% of the 401 women surveyed by the institute believe that it is more difficult for female artists to be recognized than their male counterparts. Even more disturbing: nine in ten respondents say that the music industry treats its professionals differently depending on their gender.





Fighting gender stereotypes

