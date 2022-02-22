Billie Eilish will use her upcoming "Happier Than Ever" tour to alert music lovers to the climate emergency.

Image: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock





Concerts are not just events where music lovers can sing along to the songs of their favorite artist. They can be real drivers of societal change. This is what Justin Bieber is aiming to achieve with his new "Justice World Tour."



Starting February 18, the Canadian singer will embark on a world tour of more than 90 dates. He will head to more than 20 countries, including France, Brazil and Australia, performing songs from his latest album, "Justice." But for Justin Bieber, this world tour is also an opportunity to promote social justice to his (young) audience.





When music makes a difference

