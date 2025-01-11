How 'zebra striping' could help drinkers keep alcohol consumption in check

"Zebra striping" could be an alternative solution for anyone who's not giving up alcohol completely for “dry January.” This concept has nothing to do with black-and-white animals, but offers a practical way to moderate your alcohol consumption. Here's how it works.

It can be easy to feel guilty when you don't feel up to the challenge of a completely "dry January." And that's precisely why this British challenge was launched in 2013: to question our relationship with alcohol. Still, alternatives already exist to help people make changes in their own way, such as “damp January,” which involves reducing the number of drinks compared to your usual consumption. There's also the “sober curious” movement, which involves being conscious of your consumption and checking whether you can control it. The approach follows on from Ruby Warrington's book “Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other Side of Alcohol,” published in 2018.

Since the rise of "dry January," the range of non-alcoholic drinks options has continued to expand, notably thanks to the ever more successful honing of dealcoholizing techniques and, above all, recipes that make drinks taste better, without people feeling like they're making concessions. That means there are plenty of choices on offer during this month of abstinence.

In line with this trend, British pub-goers have found another way to reduce their alcohol consumption in a technique known as “zebra striping.” This method, whose name evokes the camouflage of the black-and-white striped animal, consists of alternating alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. According to a report commissioned by the alcohol-free brand Lucky Saint and reported by Beverage Daily, 28% of British consumers use this trick when visiting pubs and bars. Meanwhile, The Guardian newspaper reports the popularity of the method among the younger generation, aged 18 to 24, with over three-quarters of followers (78%).

In truth, while the marketing departments of alcohol-free brands have put a name to this method, it's by no means new, since nutritionists have long recommended drinking a glass of water between each glass of wine, beer or other alcohol-based drink. With “zebra striping,” that glass of water can be replaced by another non-alcoholic drink or alcohol-free alternative.