From Ananya Panday's breakout success to predicting the state of jobs in 2030, our top stories of the week

1) Showstoppers 2024: Ananya Panday

The second newsletter of 2025 is still pretty much focused on one of Forbes India's most glamorous issues--Showstoppers. And one such shining example of our showstoppers is Ananya Panday. Amid debates about nepotism, taking a dig at herself in her OTT series Call Me Bae, Panday has worked hard to win over critics and the audience. As she celebrates a breakout 2024 with the successes of the Prime Video show and Ctrl on Netflix, here's a look at how she got here and what's coming next.

2) Showstoppers 2024: Hanumankind

Sooraj Cherukat listened to the likes of Three 6 Mafia, Project Pat, and Bun B when he spent his formative teen years in Houston, Texas. The Southern hip-hop style left a significant impact on his creativity and taste. When he returned to India to get a degree in business administration, eventually working at places like Goldman Sachs, he made full use of open mic nights at various venues in Bengaluru. Like any other indie artist in the country, it was not easy for him to be heard by the people who mattered (record label execs, music producers and so on). But there was a strength to his writing that finally made him a big star in 2024, all thanks to his mega release Big Dawgs. Here's the origin story of the big stepper.

3) Showstoppers 2024: Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri has been the Hindi film industry's breakthrough star of 2024. She's been riding a wave of popularity after Animal was released in December 2023, giving her the much-needed visibility that had eluded her despite doing a competent job in acclaimed films such as Laila Majnu (2018), Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022). The purple patch continued last year with three mainstream releases: Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The icing on the cake was being named IMDb's most popular Indian movie star for 2024. Here's the story of her big break, learnings, and eventual success.