Beyond step counting: wearable tech promises medical-grade data

Wearable devices have come a long way from counting steps or heartbeats, with new tech offering the ability to track blood oxygenation, glucose levels and blood pressure, though its reliability remains a matter of debate.

Some of the most cutting-edge products were on display this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Almost 10 years since the debut of Apple Watch, the global market for "trackers"—watches, bracelets, and other bands—is valued around $60 billion, according to several firms, and is expected to exceed $100 billion by the end of the 2020s.

"Before smartwatches, no one was thinking about heart rate monitoring," said Anna Barnacka, CEO and president of health tech startup MindMics.

"Today, everyone is quite aware about how important it is."