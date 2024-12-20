Of corn and tacos: A Mayan food trail in the Mexican Caribbean

Fresh red flowers from the garden are placed on a tablecloth printed with red flowers. White cloth napkins with blue crochet borders are twinning with the blue walls in the Mayan home of Julia Ken Tun. Julia is dressed in a Huipil, a traditional loose-fitting white tunic with flower motifs embroidered in bright colours. She warmly welcomes me into her home located in Chacchoben Village in the state of Quintana Roo in Mexico. Elina, her daughter is also with her.

Together, they have prepared our Mayan lunch of tamale, a traditional Mesoamerican dish made from corn dough stuffed with different fillings, wrapped and steamed in either corn husks or banana leaves. This is the first time I am going to eat a Mayan homecooked meal and I am excited and curious. Before we begin, Julia shows me how the mother-daughter duo prepared tamale. The dough is made from ground maize to which ground pumpkin seeds and finely chopped chaya (local spinach) are added. Banana leaves from the garden are used to wrap the tamale, which is then steamed. We relish the healthy meal with glasses of fresh orange juice prepared with oranges from Julia’s garden.

Post-lunch, we visit the garden. Instead of flowers, there are fruit trees—orange, coconut and mamey sapote, a bright orange fruit that is native to Mexico and is often used to make ice cream. The oranges grown here are also used to marinate chicken or pork. As we walk to the pig shed, some chickens scatter away and three well-fed pigs look at us. The garden also has a shed where the tamale was steamed using wooden logs.

After a while, I bid Julia and Elina farewell and proceed to my accommodation in the town of Tulum. It is late evening when I reach Playa Pocna Tulum Hotel, located inside the Jaguar National Park on the Caribbean Sea. The award-winning beachfront hotel has two restaurants—Ramon, a Mexican cuisine restaurant, and Kogure, serving Japanese food curated by Yusuke Kogure, Mexico’s eminent international chef.

The following day, I head to Cenotes Casa Tortugas, an eco-tourism park located in the heart of the Mayan jungle in Tulum. The park offers various activities ranging from swimming in cenotes, to ziplining to ATV bike rides. I pick my adrenaline adventure—the cenote—change into a swimsuit and strap on a life jacket. A cenote is a natural sinkhole that was used by ancient Mayans for procuring water and considered sacred. They are usually found only in the Yucatan Peninsula, which is where the state of Quintana Roo is located.