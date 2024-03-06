Rodrigues kicks off WPL's Delhi leg in style with a Jem of a knock

Playing for the first time in their home city in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the Delhi Capitals had got off to a brilliant start against Mumbai Indians, thanks to Shafali Verma’s quick 28 off 12. But then all went a bit downhill. They were at 79-2 in 9.3 overs, having just lost Alice Capsey, who was struggling to get going. Their opponents had a strong batting line-up, and a steep target had to be set on a flat wicket if they were to make a match of it.
In walks Jemimah Rodrigues to join skipper Meg Lanning. Rodrigues has a reputation of playing shots all around the park, of being a street-smart cricketer. She understands game situations and plans her knocks smartly. But she starts off slow here, knowing Lanning is playing well. She is just trying to rotate the strike as much as possible. But, in the 13th over, Lanning is dismissed for a good-looking 38-ball 53 and Delhi is 114-3.