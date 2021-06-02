Thoughts on the Environment

Image: Dinodia Photos / Getty Images



What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.

—Mahatma Gandhi

Freedom fighter



Reducing our levels of consumption will not be a sacrifice but a bonus if we simply redefine the meaning of the word ‘success’.

—David Wann

American Author



Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man.

—Stewart Udall

American politician



It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment.

—Ansel Adams

American environmentalist



Until man duplicates a blade of grass, nature can laugh at his so-called scientific knowledge.

—Thomas Edison

American inventor and businessman



The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.

—Rachel Carson

American marine biologist



We never know the worth of water till the well is dry.

—Thomas Fuller

English historian



Problems cannot be solved at the same level of awareness that created them.

—Albert Einstein

German-born theoretical physicist



The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.

—Robert Swan

British polar explorer



Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.

—Margaret Mead

American cultural anthropologist



Modern society will find no solution to the ecological problem unless it takes a serious look at its lifestyle.

—Pope John Paul II

Former head of the Catholic Church



The natural environment sustains the life of all beings universally.

—Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader

