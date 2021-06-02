Thoughts on the Environment

Image: Dinodia Photos / Getty Images
What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.
—Mahatma Gandhi
Freedom fighter
Reducing our levels of consumption will not be a sacrifice but a bonus if we simply redefine the meaning of the word ‘success’.
—David Wann
American Author
Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man.
—Stewart Udall
American politician
It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment.
—Ansel Adams
American environmentalist
Until man duplicates a blade of grass, nature can laugh at his so-called scientific knowledge.
—Thomas Edison
American inventor and businessman
The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.
—Rachel Carson
American marine biologist
We never know the worth of water till the well is dry.
—Thomas Fuller
English historian
Problems cannot be solved at the same level of awareness that created them.
—Albert Einstein
German-born theoretical physicist
The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.
—Robert Swan
British polar explorer
Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.
—Margaret Mead
American cultural anthropologist
Modern society will find no solution to the ecological problem unless it takes a serious look at its lifestyle.
—Pope John Paul II
Former head of the Catholic Church
The natural environment sustains the life of all beings universally.
—Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader
