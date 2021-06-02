  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life

Thoughts on the Environment

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 2, 2021 10:25:19 AM IST

Image: Dinodia Photos / Getty Images

What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.
—Mahatma Gandhi
Freedom fighter  

Reducing our levels of consumption will not be a sacrifice but a bonus if we simply redefine the meaning of the word ‘success’.
—David Wann
American Author

Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man.
—Stewart Udall
American politician

It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment.
—Ansel Adams
American environmentalist

Until man duplicates a blade of grass, nature can laugh at his so-called scientific knowledge.
—Thomas Edison
American inventor and businessman

The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.
—Rachel Carson
American marine biologist

We never know the worth of water till the well is dry.
—Thomas Fuller
English historian

Problems cannot be solved at the same level of awareness that created them.
—Albert Einstein
German-born theoretical physicist

The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.
—Robert Swan
British polar explorer

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.
—Margaret Mead
American cultural anthropologist

Modern society will find no solution to the ecological problem unless it takes a serious look at its lifestyle.  
—Pope John Paul II
Former head of the Catholic Church

The natural environment sustains the life of all beings universally.
—Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 04 June, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
From ride-hailing to micro-blogging, how Aprameya Radhakrishna flew the Koo