When it comes to text messages, punctuation says more than you might think

Receiving a message from your boss saying “Come and see me” is never reassuring, but when it's written as “Come. See. Me.” the pressure goes up a notch. The tone changes immediately, and it takes on a sense of urgency that's almost authoritarian. Now, an American study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, reveals that the use of extra periods strongly influences the perception of emotions in a text message.

A research team from the Binghamton University, State University of New York, led by psychologist Celia Klin, has investigated how certain punctuation structures influence the emotional interpretation of text messages. In particular, the researchers studied the effect of periods placed between words and the fragmentation of sentences into several distinct text bubbles.

Celia Klin and colleagues had already demonstrated that the addition of a period to an isolated word (“OK.” instead of “OK”) was not just a matter of grammar, but was often perceived as a sign of irritation or firmness. After making this discovery, they set out to explore other frequent trends in text messages. The first involves adding a period after each word (“Yuck. Call. An. Exterminator.”), while the second involves placing each word in a separate text bubble (“No,” followed by “Just,” then “Go”).

To do this, they asked students to read a series of text message exchanges and to rate how disgusted or frustrated they believed the texter who sent them to be. In the case of both structures studied, these ways of writing out texts were perceived as amplifying the emotional intensity of the message.

