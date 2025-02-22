Photo of the day: It's almost time

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
By Forbes India
Published: Feb 22, 2025 12:12:36 PM IST
Updated: Feb 22, 2025 12:14:42 PM IST

A yellow Hindustan Motors Ambassador cab at a taxi stand in front of a railway station in Kolkata, India, on February 21, 2025. Over 64 percent of the iconic yellow taxis in Kolkata will be phased out by March 2025 due to the 15-year service limit imposed by the state transport department following stricter emission standards. According to records of the state transport department, there are currently around 7,000 registered yellow taxis in the state. Out of them, around 4,500 will have to be taken off the roads as per pollution norms that bar vehicles 15-years-old or above from moving on the roads, according to reports.

Image: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

 

