Nvidia unveils powerful AI system for genetic research

AI chipmaker Nvidia and research partners have created what they call the largest artificial intelligence system yet for biological research, the company said on Wednesday, aiming to speed up breakthroughs in medicine and genetics.

The new AI system, called Evo 2, can read and design genetic code across all forms of life.

Scientists have high hopes that such AI technology will dramatically accelerate research by spotting patterns in vast amounts of data that would normally take years to analyze by hand.

The system learned from nearly 9 trillion pieces of genetic information taken from over 128,000 different organisms, including bacteria, plants, and humans.

In early tests, it accurately identified 90 percent of potentially harmful mutations in BRCA1, a gene linked to breast cancer.