Which are the best countries for expats to live and work in 2023?

Mexico. Image credit: Shutterstock
he life of an expat can be an enriching experience. It offers a unique opportunity to broaden one's horizons and get acquainted with diverse cultures. The annual Expat Insider report
by Internations, a global expat network, reveals some of the best countries for expats in 2023. The new survey ranked 53 destinations based on numerous factors, including quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, and personal. Over 12,000 expats representing 171 nationalities and living in 172 countries or territories responded to the survey. Here are the top five countries on the list.
1. Mexico
Mexico's appeal to expats lies in its consistently high rankings for settling in easily and the friendliness of its locals. It offers affordable housing, cost of living, and strong personal finance and career opportunities. Despite safety concerns, the country's abundant leisure options and a high expat satisfaction rate make it a top choice for expat living.Spain. Image credit: Shutterstock
2. Spain
Spain is a preferred destination for expats, ranking high in the quality of life index. This is due to its vibrant culture and extensive leisure options that a high number of expats enjoy. The strong cultural connection makes many expats feel at home. It also has pleasant weather to enjoy outdoor activities. This country's affordability, including the cost of living and housing, contributes to a high expat satisfaction rate.
3. Panama
In 2023, Panama secures its spot as the third most appealing destination for expats. It was rated high in categories like ease of settling in and making friends. Expats value the sense of belonging and the warm reception from locals. Panama shines with its desirable climate, superb air quality, and affordable housing.
4. Malaysia
Malaysia, securing the fourth position in the overall index, notably ascended in the quality of life subindex this year, with residents now ranking it the third-best country for travel opportunities. Additionally, this Southeast Asian nation excels in categories such as local friendliness and personal finance.
5. Taiwan
Taiwan stands out as an expat haven, primarily due to its outstanding quality of life, driven by top-tier healthcare services. The nation also excels in public transportation. Taiwan's exceptional safety record shines as it was given a high rating for personal safety.