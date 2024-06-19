Combine physical and digital domains to unlock value: Venkat Venkatraman

The author and information systems professor speaks about how to leverage the power of real-time data and AI to develop new sources of competitive advantage
Venkat Venkatraman is the David J McGrath Jr Professor in Information Systems at the Questrom School of Business, Boston University. He is also the co-author of Fusion Strategy: How Real-Time Data and AI Will Power the Industrial Future. In an interview with Forbes India, he explains why going forward, industrials will need to combine what they do best with what digitals do best.
Q. What are the fundamentals of fusion strategy? Why is it imperative to adopt it now?
The fundamentals of fusion strategy are that opportunities for value creation and capture lie at the intersection of physical and digital domains, hence the word ‘fusion’. Since the introduction of smartphones, we have digitised information-rich, asset-light products such as music, movies, advertising, financial services (payments), newspapers, etc. These analog products became apps inside the smartphone, and the leaders from the analog era lost out to born-digital new entrants (think Spotify instead of Warner Music; Netflix instead of Columbia Pictures).