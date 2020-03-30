Attested water purity

It has been nine long years that(founded in 2011) has been serving the society by providing purified elixir of life to mankind; Website: www.aquapot.in tarting off his career right after his diploma in automobile engineering as a car washer, who earned ` 400, he shifted to a marketing job and worked for 13 years in that field before setting up his RO business with an investment of ` 1.27 lakh. Today, the turnover is around ` 25 crores with AQUAPOT being one of the leading water treatment companies in South India. He believes that when you own a business, every day is a challenge but he has successfully conquered all making AQUAPOT Hyderabad’s biggest ‘RO Super Store’ (of about 20,000 sq. ft. area) containing RO components. For Mr. Balakrishna opportunity lies in consistency and commitment towards the customer; and understanding the customer’s point of view is the key to maintaining consistency in services. He attributes his honesty and dedication towards everything that he does as the ingredients of his success.AQUAPOT unlike many others earned a reliable brand name (comprising of recognition, trust, customer loyalty, and market reputation in a very short span of time. One of the innovations by AQUAPOT, using renewable energy for water treatment with a patent design, has been recognised as a game changer and listed as Indovation of 2015 by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. For having a growth-friendly and sustainable business model innovation is the most important aspect and AQUAPOT vouches for working towards ensuring community development and environmental replenishment along with monetary success. “AQUAPOT may be one of the few brands which got recognition due to customer acceptance rather than marketing blitzkrieg,” said Mr. Balakrishna.

AQUAPOT takes pride in its operations being backed by a team of professionals with vast experience and expertise in water treatment equipment. From domestic equipment models to commercial RO plants and softeners AQUAPOT is a one-stop shop solution to all the problems with products being manufactured using premium grade raw material and components sourced from certified vendors locally and overseas. Working extensively on manufacturing quality products and keeping up with the changing times, AQUAPOT assures quality control at every step and delivers excellence to reputed clients in Industrial and Commercial Segments all over India.

AQUAPOT adopted more than 15 government schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and provided them with safe drinking water.Blue Crusaders – Water Digest and The Weekend Leader VIT- Amazing Entrepreneur. He is also the Zee Business – Dare To Dream, Asia One - Asia’s Greatest Leaders, India Leaders Awards.