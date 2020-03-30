Technologically healing

Trained Clinical Professional Physiotherapist and MBA,, has worked extensively for 30 years to establish physiotherapy as a prime mode of treatment.After graduating from Institute for the Physically Handicapped, Delhi and completing MBA with a ‘Gold Award for Overall Top Performer’ from Henley Business School, UK, he realised he just did not want to be a practitioner but a promoter as well. Elaborating upon the same he says, “Having recognised the gap between industry and professionals, I directed my career path towards product and business development, and management.”He founded V2U Healthcare Pte. Ltd., in 2010, which deals in supplying physiotherapy, rehabilitation products, and clinical solutions across Singapore and other Asian countries. In 2002 and 2006, respectively he had also successfully established the Rehab Asia Pte. Ltd., and Physio Asia Therapy Centre in Singapore. It was difficult for him to have a modest start with no resources in Singapore and to add to the challenges he faced hostile takeovers from the top players in the industry. Amidst the process of growing and building strategic partnerships with some leading agencies/representations, support from them was found to be slipping out of his hands due to change in directions by the Principals.With the only mantra in life—‘manage within the means’—he doesn’t acknowledge himself as a big risk taker. However, he feels that for a person with a clinical background, getting into the business world was in itself a great risk he had taken.“My career began with finding an opportunity and seizing it. Acting as a bridge between Industry and Professionals—I first filled the gap successfully and then perhaps inspired many others on the way. We identified the need to provide clinical solutions—not just through technology— but with integrating our clinical strengths to provide total solutions. A successful example of the same is our Back Care Program - SCORES, with our Proprietary Technology and Clinical Expertise. “I guess my (unique) strength lies in multitasking—able to take multiple roles as a senior management personnel, clinician and educator. My abilities to see the opportunities and seize them in a timely manner have worked wonders for me so far.” He firmly believes in the famous quote written by Shiv Khera in his book You Can Win — “Winners don’t do different things. They do things differently.” ‘Adding value to what you create so that it can be differentiated from the rest is the source of win-win situation’ is his philosophy.