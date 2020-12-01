❮
❯
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
'The no-touch gifting market will grow in the pandemic': Shashwat Goenka
How the masala chai became India's drink of choice
Freshly minted unicorn Cars24 steps on the gas
Bitcoin hits new record, with less talk of a bubble
BTS debuts at no. 1—thanks to CDs
Photo of the Day: Protesting farmers invited for government talks today
What ails India's financial system?
Trump casts baseless conspiracy theories in his first interview since losing to Biden
Why the Iranian scientist's killing raises fear of war
Offices of Diego Maradona's doctor raided over his death
Customised shampoo: The new luxury
Photo of the Day: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Ten interesting things we read this week
News by Numbers: How big is the problem of tax evasion?
Photo of the Day: Style statements at Melbourne Fashion Week