  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

IPL: Indian Profit League?

How much money is involved in the T-20 extravaganza? Take a look

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 24, 2020 12:34:02 PM IST
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:44:52 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine advances, sparking optimism in race
Brucellosis outbreak in China: What you need to know