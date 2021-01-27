News By Numbers: Do you trust your government?

  1. Home
Some of the highest level of trust in government exists in Asian countries, according to findings of Edelman Research's Trust Barometer—while Japan was among the lowest in the list, India ranked among the highest

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 27, 2021 04:02:47 PM IST
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 05:52:02 PM IST
