Top 3 ways to improve your inbound traffic

How To Improve Your Inbound Traffic In 3 Steps
There is a lot to consider when you are trying to increase your ranking in search engines. When you look around the internet on how to do it yourself, you are likely to find companies telling you that it is too tricky to do yourself, and you should pay them to do it for you. In this article, we will look at the top 3 ways to improve your Google rank positions without their help.
While we may look like we have spoken badly about all SEO agencies, the truth is that you may need their help at some point, and a lot of them are very good at what they do. There are also many SEO trackers
that you can use, no matter what stage you are at. However, the best thing you can do is get a head start, so they don’t need to tell you something that we can here, for free!
Do Not Go For Hard Keywords
Most people look at keywords, their difficulty rating, search volume, and then write articles around that keyword. I bet that you are reading this, nodding your head. A good few years ago, I would have been doing the same. It seems like that’s the best way to get traffic to your site.
The problem is that many sites aim for those keywords, and you are unlikely to rank for them, even if they say they are easy. Look for long-tail keywords that fit your niche, and aim for them first. Furthermore, using locations in your pages and articles will help, as there will be less competition than a worldwide search.
Quality, Not Quantity
While finding keywords, you probably found a lot of long-tails that you can use for content. That can push people into thinking they need to get content written for all of them in one go. While that would be the ideal case, you need to consider how well your content will do.
Posting 5-10 rushed articles a week is not going to help you in the slightest. Consider what your visitors want to see, analyze the competition, and write better. Even if that means that you only post one great article every fortnight, it works a lot better than the alternative.
It can take a lot of time to create good content, and you need to understand that before you start to write. If you do not, you can easily get disheartened by the effort it requires and stop publishing entirely. Take your time, create the best content possible, and remember to write for the audience, not search engines.
Share Your Work
After going through all of the research efforts, drafting, writing, and fine-tuning your article before publication, the last thing you want to do is stop. It can take a few weeks for search engines to see your article and rank it. Even then, it is not likely to be on the top page for a while, no matter how hard you tried. That is something else that can leave you disheartened.
That is why you need to tell people that you have done it to get some instant traffic from your work. Post it on as many social media platforms as you have. Put it in front of people’s faces, show them what you are doing, how your business is progressing, or any offers you have. No matter what the article is about, you need to show it off. Be proud of your work, and show it to people.
Conclusion
Creating great content is, by far, the most challenging thing that you need to do here, after getting the right keywords. That can be tricky at first. However, as we mentioned at the beginning of the article, using tools can help you tremendously. Learn how to pick the right ones, learn how to write content, or pay a writer and share the work. That will take away some of the work you will pay SEO agencies for, even if you need them further down the line.
