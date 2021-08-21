  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers
  4. What happens on the Internet in one minute?

What happens on the Internet in one minute?

A look at how many tweets, Tinder swipes, Facebook likes, Whatsapp messages and more are created in one minute on the internet

By Samidha Jain
Published: Aug 21, 2021 10:30:00 AM IST
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 10:30:33 AM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
A battery that runs on your sweat, literally
Minimalistic jewellery is in, heavy and chunky jewellery is passé: Ajoy Chawla