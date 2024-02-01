A balanced budget; serves as a roadmap for India to reach $5 trillion economy before the end of the decade

The interim Budget 2024 before the general elections is here gave a sneak peek into the government’s economic playbook, which is focused on stability, progress and innovation. It also showcased India’s fiscal prudence coupled with revenue mobilisation and capital expenditure, which puts confidence in the economy’s green shoots as the country marches towards becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. In the tradition of continuity, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman maintained status quo on the direct and indirect tax rates and resisted populist tax proposals, however, some announcements made will aid the ongoing momentum of investment flow into the country.