A budget of fiscal prudence for Viksit Bharat

It is hard for a government to not bite the bait of populism ahead of general elections. The devil is in the fine print, but prima facie, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her sixth year of budget announcements, has steered clear of any major deviations from the path of fiscal consolidation. The budget team has delivered an investment-led budget that aims for inclusive growth. There is a sprinkling of sops too, but the thrust is on capital expenditure, infrastructure, and housing.
“The vote on the account is citizens pride and peers’ envy. It has achieved the impossible trinity of inclusive growth, infrastructure investment, and fiscal prudence,” remarks Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC.