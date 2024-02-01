Interim Budget 2024 has precious little on MSMEs

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which contributes to about 30 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), got little mention from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her interim Budget speech. The government will ensure timely and adequate finances, relevant technologies, and appropriate training for MSME to grow and also compete globally, she said. “Orienting the regulatory environment to facilitate their growth will be an important element of this policy mix.”
The reforms introduced by the government for the MSME sector, which employs over 11 crore people, have supported smaller businesses to recover from the impact of the pandemic and grow further, as per the economic survey. Some of these are the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), a revision in the definition of MSMEs under the ambit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the introduction of TReDS to address delayed payments for MSMEs, the inclusion of retail and wholesale trades as MSMEs, and the extension of non-tax benefits for three years in case of an upward change in the status of MSME.