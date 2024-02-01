Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces large fund to support R&D, deep tech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a plan to set up a large corpus dedicated to boosting R&D and innovation in private industry, alongside a separate scheme to support deeptech ventures—a move that was welcomed by the country’s tech startups.
“Innovation is the foundation of development,” Sitharaman said, presenting the government’s interim budget ahead of the national elections. “For our tech-savvy youth, this will be a golden era. A corpus of Rs100,000 crore will be established with 50-year interest-free loan provided. The corpus will provide long-term financing or refinancing with long tenors. This will encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation significantly in sunrise domains.”