Budget 2024 divestment: A shorter road now, but still a long way away

The government seems to be lacking enthusiasm to raise funds or revenue through divesting its stake in public sector companies. The government has revised its divestment target for FY24 to Rs30,000 crore from an earlier estimate of Rs51,000 crore, implying almost 66.66 percent lower.
For FY25, the government aims to garner Rs50,000 crore. However, the government has been consistently failing to meet its one divestment targets year after year. In the year ending March 2024, it is set to miss the target for the fifth consecutive year.