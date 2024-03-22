Aditya Birla Group, Jindal Steel and Power among largest buyers of electoral bonds in resource-rich Odisha

Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) received Rs 775.5 crore by encashing around 861 electoral bonds to 42 donors between April 2019 and February 2024. Most of the donors are mining, iron, aluminium and steel companies that have multi-crore projects in the state, which is rich in mineral reserves.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) released a detailed list of electoral bond buyers and recipient political parties on March 21. The data, provided by the State Bank of India following orders of the Supreme Court, includes bond numbers that help match donors with political parties whose bonds they purchased.