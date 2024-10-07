From inspiration to action: How #SheShakti2024 has redefined gender norms





News18 SheShakti2024 with its theme ‘Breaking Barriers’ was an endeavour to celebrate fiery women leaders, who have not only made us proud but elevated India’s stature in the global competitive arena. The biggest factor driving them is not just their passion and the willingness to pursue what they feel passionate about but also their courage to enter fields earlier dominated by men. Drawn from all sectors ranging from science, technology, to business and defence, diplomacy to cinema and yoga practices, they have made their mark.



Encouraging more girls to take up careers in STEM, aerospace engineer Nigar Shaji’s gentle demeanour can deter anyone from believing that she is the brain behind Aditya’s L-1 mission which will help predict Sun’s influence and reduce its potential effects on future space missions and technologies on Earth. At SheShakti 2024, Shaji called for giving women the space and freedom to integrate both career and family life instead of being told to achieve that ‘balance’ the entire time.



Shifting the dialogue from science to the art of forging international relations was Lakshmi Puri, former UN Assistant Secretary General & Ambassador of India. It was under her leadership at UN Women that the value of women’s care work and the concept of ‘care economy’ was recognised, marking a major step. At #SheShakti 2024, she highlighted how with grace and professionalism, a woman can orchestrate global-level change.



Talking about the next conquered bastion, defence services, was Sqn Ldr Shivangi Singh, first woman Rafale fighter pilot of India, and Major Seeta Ashok Shelke, known for leading the construction of a bridge in flood-hit Kerala recently in just 70 hours. They both highlighted that ‘gender’ does not matter in one’s service and once the uniform is worn, they are just like any other soldier on ground.



Representing women entrepreneurs was Pabiben Rabari, who broke all social and economic barriers to establish a ‘brand’ for Kutch embroidery bags from a remote rural village in Gujarat. Seen as a fashion statement, ‘Pabi’ bags are today used by Bollywood celebrities. She also narrated her journey of making a humble business reach a turnover of over Rs 50 lakh while providing employment to over 300 women.



Harnessing the power and potential of education, social activist and educator Shaheen Mistri, the brain behind the non-profit Teach for India, emphasised the power of ‘belief’ surpassing gender biases.



Captivating the audience with her acting acumen for many years, actress and former MP Kirron Kher was a beaming beacon of inspiration at the event. Having recently defeated cancer, she emphasised the role of women in family and how women have the inherent ability and affection to manage both family and career.



Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of the erstwhile Princely State of Baroda, showcased a beautiful intersection of her personal life — the traditional and the professional.



The day also celebrated Usha Uthup who fought all biases and prejudices against her deep baritone voice. At the event, she enthralled the audience with a stunning rendition of her famous numbers.



Every woman panellist who participated in News18 SheShakti was a powerful embodiment of astute courage and the spirit that nothing is unachievable. Stories of Nigar Shaji, Pabiben, Sqn Ldr Shivangi Singh, Kirron Kher and Usha Uthup demonstrate that gender is no longer a factor that pulls them back.