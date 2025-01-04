From Jasprit Bumrah's stellar year to Rajkummar Rao's balancing act, our top stories of the week

1) Jasprit Bumrah - Bowler extraordinaire

We are beginning the first newsletter of the year with a story about someone who is one of the most trending people on the Internet recently, for all the right reasons. 2024 became the year when Jasprit Bumrah could do nothing wrong. He won Player of the Series in India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign, became the year’s highest wicket-taker with 77 wickets in 20 matches, and was also the most prolific Test bowler with 71 wickets in 13 Tests. Right now, he is the best across formats. How? Find out the answer in the bowler's own words.

2) Rajkummar Rao's great balancing act

Just like Bumrah, actor Rajkummar Rao also gave one of the most brilliant performances of the year, putting him squarely on the cover of our annual Showstoppers edition. Critical acclaim is not new for the Gurugram lad; he's been a critics' darling since his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, but this year he saw massive box office success for the first time after the release of Stree 2 in August. Fifteen years in the industry and a national award later, Rao spills the beans on how he balances both sides of his profession and what keeps him going.

3) Deal resurgence

The first week of a new year still finds many of us taking stock of what went down in the year gone by. In one such story, we take stock of India's M&A landscape in 2024. According to Grant Thornton Bharat, M&A activity in the country bounced back from the slowdown in 2023. Until November 2024, the deal values had touched $36.14 billion from $25.24 billion in 2023, marking a 43.2 percent increase. Deal volumes also saw a 24.4 percent increase in 2024. Domestic deals have been at the forefront of this revival, with Indian companies increasingly active in both acquiring and merging. Here's an insight into the factors that are keeping up this momentum.