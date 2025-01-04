Returnuary: the 'other' mad dash to the shops

After Black Friday bargain hunting and the Christmas gift rush, consumers are once again flocking to stores to return items that don't fit their lives. It's become a mass phenomenon that has been given a catchy new moniker in the wake of all the various post-festivities trends.

After the indulgences of the festive seasons, in many circles it's become customary to adopt a “Dry January.” This means not drinking a drop of alcohol for a whole month. Since a new date on the calendar is also often associated with trying to adopt new habits, in January, you can also try a plant-based diet with “Veganuary” or even “Regenuary” to bring your plate into line with the practice of regenerative farming. In the UK in recent years, another movement promoted being more mindful of what you drink and using the quiet month of January to support independent, local beers and breweries through “Tryanuary.”

The launch of Dry January in 2013 has inspired a host of variations on the campaign—and they're not all about eating and drinking. One example is “Januhairy,” which encourages women not to wax or shave for a month. It's a feminist challenge designed to help build self-confidence and accept one's body hair, while also challenging "societal ideals" about female beauty.

In fact, the “uary” ending has been adapted to describe a host of various lifestyle phenomena and behaviors across a range of spheres. In this post-holiday season, for example, economics experts have applied it to consumer goods in general and are now talking about “Returnuary,” reports CNBC. The idea here is to describe in a single word the rush, no longer to buy gifts, but to bring your undesired goods back to the store to return it in exchange for a return. The mass flow of products back to the retailers is in no small part due to the dizzying proliferation of promotional offers created for Black Friday at the end of November prompting consumers to buy in the hopes of snagging a bargain as well as the frenzy of Christmas present shopping.

