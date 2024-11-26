US consumers to bargain hunt in annual 'Black Friday' spree

US shoppers are coming out in force this holiday season, but the festiveness is being tempered by inflationary pressures that have abated but not completely faded.

After the sticker shock during the latter stages of the pandemic, a familiar frustration has settled in towards consumer prices that remain broadly elevated even if they have stopped rising rapidly.

Americans are "ready to open their wallets this holiday season," said the Conference Board ahead of Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving, which this year, falls on November 28—that traditionally sees US stores kick off the Christmas shopping season with steep discounts.

"US consumers plan to spend more than last year, but inflation reduces how far their dollars can go."

In this environment, nobody expects to pay the full price for items.