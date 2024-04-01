Freedom to choose makes consumers happy, and it's easy to attain

Retailers: would you like to increase customer satisfaction with just a simple sign on the shopfloor or a pop-up on your web shop? New research from IESE Business School suggests you can.
IESE professor Elena Reutskaja, who has previously written about the phenomenon of choice overload, in which people are overwhelmed when faced with too many options, returns to the subject of choice in this research with Barbara Fasolo of the London School of Economics and Raffaella Misuraca of the University of Palermo.
