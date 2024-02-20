The unintended consequence of parents choosing healthy food for kids

Choosing a healthy meal for their kids may induce parents to pick a less healthy option for themselves, especially if the meals can be shared.
Research from Professor Gavan Fitzsimons of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business shows that caregivers’ pressure to provide for their dependents’ immediate needs may lead them to choose an alternative option for themselves. For example, an unhealthy meal may serve as a backup plan if the child doesn’t eat their own healthy meal.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. This piece originally appeared on Duke Fuqua Insights]