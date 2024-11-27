Tech5: Intel gets $8 billion US grant, UBS says Swiggy is a 'Buy', and more

Intel gets $8 billion US grant to build manufacturing at home

Intel, struggling to compete with Nvidia’s AI chips domination, has finally won a $7.86 billion grant under the US government’s CHIPS and Science Act , aimed at supporting the local semiconductor manufacturing industry’s expansion.

The grant, slightly lower than the initially announced $8.5 billion, reflects Intel’s $3 billion contract with the Department of Defense, also funded by the CHIPS Act, CNBC reported on November 25. The award marks a key step in Intel’s push to revitalise its US operations, despite ongoing challenges in its foundry business.

Intel has faced significant setbacks, including a $17 billion quarterly loss and job cuts, as it adjusts its business strategy, CNBC notes. The company, a Silicon Valley icon, has seen its market share erode and status reduced, with Nvidia replacing it on the blue-chip S&P Dow Jones Industrial Average index recently.

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger confirmed in October that the chipmaker wouldn’t be meeting its first target of $500 million in 2024 sales of Gaudi, its vaunted rival to Nvidia’s AI accelerators.

Rich nations around the world are looking to bring hi-tech chip-making back home as much as possible. Japan has announced a $60 billion support plan and South Korea in November has committed $10 billion in loans.