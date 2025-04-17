'Frontloading' might have helped, but need to brace for tariff-induced woes: Analysts on China's surprise Q1 growth

Forecast-beating growth in China's first quarter may have offered Beijing's economic planners some much needed good news—but analysts warn they should strap in for tariff-induced woes further down the line.

The National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday the world's number-two economy expanded 5.4 percent on-year in January-March, helped by a surge in exports.

However, observers said the bulk of that came from "frontloading" as business rushed to ship goods out of the factory before Donald Trump's trade blitz kicked in.

And while state efforts to boost lagging consumption—for months a drag on growth—played a role in the growth boost, the outlook remained uncertain.

"It's too early to interpret this strength as a sign of lasting market recovery," Yue Su at the Economist Intelligence Unit told AFP.