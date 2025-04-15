'Oppose unilateral bullying, and uphold the stability of the global free trade system': Xi Jinping to Vietnam

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday called on his country and Vietnam to "oppose unilateral bullying", Beijing's state media reported, during a regional tour as leaders confront US tariffs.

Xi is in Vietnam for the first leg of a Southeast Asia tour, with Beijing trying to present itself as a reliable alternative to an erratic US President Donald Trump, who announced -- and then mostly reversed -- sweeping tariffs this month.

He was welcomed to Hanoi on Monday with a 21-cannon salute, a guard of honour and rows of flag-waving children at the presidential palace, before holding talks with Vietnam's top leaders including General Secretary To Lam.

Xi told Lam their two countries must "jointly oppose unilateral bullying, and uphold the stability of the global free trade system as well as industrial and supply chains," according to the Xinhua news agency.

The two neighbours signed 45 cooperation agreements, including on supply chains, artificial intelligence, joint maritime patrols and railway development.