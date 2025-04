MS Dhoni (R) and Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings run between the wickets during the 2025 IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants at Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2025, in Lucknow, India. Braving a five-match losing streak, Dhoni stepped on a tricky chase with a match-winning, unbeaten 26 off 11 balls to see CSK to its first win in the IPL.

Image: Prakash Singh/Getty Images