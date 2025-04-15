Meta gets EU nod to resume AI training with public user data

Meta will train its artificial intelligence (AI) models with its European users' public content and conversations with the Meta AI chatbot, the firm said on Monday.

The decision represents a major volte-face from the Facebook and Instagram owner, which has previously appeared wary of the European Union's stringent regulations on the use of personal data.

People based in the EU who use Meta platforms can opt out of having their data used for generative AI training purposes, the social networking giant said.

That means everything from Instagram photo captions to Facebook comments could soon be fair game for Meta AI, which the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company hopes will overtake market-leader ChatGPT.

"This training will better support millions of people and businesses in Europe, by teaching our generative AI models to better understand and reflect their cultures, languages and history," the firm said in a statement.