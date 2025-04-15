Pop star Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez complete all-women space flight

Pop star Katy Perry completed a brief foray into space Monday, roaring to the edge of the cosmos with an all-women crew on one of billionaire Jeff Bezos's rockets.

The "Firework" and "California Gurls" singer was lofted more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the Earth's surface in a vessel from Blue Origin, the space company owned by the Amazon founder.

Five other women—including Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez—were on the flight, which took off from western Texas shortly after 8:30 am (1330 GMT) before safely landing again some 10 minutes later.

The flight brought the passengers beyond the Karman line—the internationally recognized boundary of space.

One of the other passengers, TV presenter Gayle King, said Perry sang "What a wonderful world" in space.