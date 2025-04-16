China's economy beats forecasts in first-quarter before Trump tariffs bite

China said Wednesday its economy topped forecasts in the first quarter, as exporters rushed to shift goods ahead of swingeing US tariffs, but warned it faced "certain pressures" from Donald Trump's trade blitz.

Beijing and Washington are locked in a fast-moving, high-stakes game of brinkmanship since the US president launched a global tariff assault that has particularly targeted Chinese imports.

Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China rise to 145 percent, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125 percent toll on imports from America.

Official data Wednesday offered a first glimpse into how those trade war fears are affecting the Asian giant's fragile recovery, which was already feeling the pressure of persistently low consumption and a property market debt crisis.

"At the moment, the imposition of high tariffs by the US will put certain pressures on our country's foreign trade and economy," Sheng Laiyun, Deputy Commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), told a news conference.