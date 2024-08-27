KPMG in India to host the second edition of its flagship ESG Conclave and Awards 2024

The event slated for August 28, 2024, is set to take place in Mumbai
KPMG in India is set to host the second edition of its flagship ESG Conclave and Awards 2024 in Mumbai. Slated for August 28, 2024, the theme for this year's event is 'Reflect| Adapt| Evolve…in Real Time', which embodies a strategic approach to navigating challenges and changes. It means reflecting upon learning, adapting to be flexible, and evolving proactively with a forward-looking mindset. A pivotal gathering of thought leaders and industry dignitaries, the event is set to bring together diverse voices representing policymakers, investors, rating agencies, global think tanks, business owners and business leaders to deliberate on pertinent subject issues, acknowledge and recognise the best practices adopted by India Inc. and influence change by stimulating thought, triggering action and delivering impact. As a prelude to the event, KPMG in India organised breakfast roundtables across three cities--Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai. These roundtables were designed to bring together a select group of industry leaders to discuss the latest and emerging practices in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) across three sectors to drive meaningful deliberations on ESG integration in business and relevant initiatives that can lead to successful outcomes and value creation at scale. Sharing his views, Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG in India, said, "Companies globally and in India are increasingly acknowledging the essential role of ESG within their corporate strategies, with a view to ensuring resilience and sustainable growth amid complex geopolitical and economic hurdles. Through the second edition of our ESG Conclave and Awards 2024, we aim to recognise and bring to the fore organisations committed to this agenda and partner with those seeking support in the implementation process." "The global economic paradigm is shifting, and companies must start looking to account for the social impact of their businesses. An endless pursuit of profit as a sole metric is no longer considered sustainable. India can use its strengths in technology and an intrinsic understanding of digital innovation and circularity to show what a sustainability-first economy really looks like," said Namrata Rana, National Head of ESG, KPMG in India. "I would like to congratulate the nominated companies who have worked very hard towards making ESG a watermark of responsible business." Click here for more information on the KPMG ESG Conclave and Awards 2024, which will be held in Mumbai on August 28, 2024.