PM Modi US visit: Dates, full schedule, events, agenda, and more

S President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set to arrive in the US on Tuesday, June 20. PM Modi's visit to the United States will continue until June 23, followed by a flight to Egypt.The itinerary for the visit encompasses a range of significant engagements, focusing on bolstering bilateral ties, strengthening economic cooperation, and addressing shared global challenges. Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's visit:
Day 1, June 21: Yoga in New York
On June 20, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in New York, where he will receive a warm welcome from a gathering of Indian Americans at the Andrews Air Force Base. The following day, June 21, the Prime Minister will lead the commemoration of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative of the UN, commented, "During this event, the Prime Minister will pay tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which now proudly stands on the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters, where yoga activities will also be conducted." Also Read: Ahead of Modi's US visit, Green Card eligibility norms eased. Here's how the new rules could help Indians
Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi will journey to Washington DC, where there is a possibility of an intimate private dinner being hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the evening of June 21, subject to confirmation from officials.
Day 2, June 22: Congress Address, State Reception, and State Dinner
PM Modi's forthcoming visit to Washington DC entails a ceremonial reception at the esteemed White House, where he will engage in crucial discussions with President Biden to advance their bilateral dialogue. Further, on June 22, a gathering of over 7,000 Indian-Americans is slated to assemble at the south lawns of the White House, where President Biden and the First Lady will graciously receive the Prime Minister. Esteemed Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has also been invited to participate in the ceremony commemorating PM Modi's arrival.Later in the day, PM Modi would address a joint session of the United States Congress. This prestigious invitation was extended by Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell.Furthermore, in recognition of Prime Minister Modi's visit, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a grand State Dinner on the evening of June 22, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Subsequently, PM Modi will engage in a substantive meeting with President Biden at the White House, following the reception, where matters of mutual interest will be deliberated.
June 23: CEO Meetings, Lunch at State Dept, and Mega Event for Indian Diaspora
A luncheon would be co-hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in honour of PM Modi. This esteemed gathering will provide an excellent opportunity for productive discussions among the leaders. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will actively engage with chief executive officers, professionals, and other influential stakeholders, aiming to explore potential areas of collaboration.Later in the evening, PM Modi will deliver an address to the Indian diaspora at a splendid event at the Ronald Reagan Center. This momentous occasion is expected to underscore the immense significance of their contributions.During his visit, Modi will also meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to news reports, Tesla has proposed building a factory in India for domestic sales and export. After months of gridlock, hopes of Tesla's entry into India
have been rekindled with its senior officials flying to Delhi to discuss with the government the company's plans to set up operations in the country.
June 24: PM Modi Will Forge New Paths in Egypt
Following the US leg of the journey, PM Modi will travel to Cairo, Egypt, at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This upcoming State Visit to Egypt further signifies the deepening partnership between the two countries, which was recently elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership' during President Sisi's visit to India earlier this year. The Prime Minister anticipates fruitful discussions with President Sisi and other Egyptian leaders to impart greater momentum to the multifaceted relationship the two nations harbour. Additionally, he would connect with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt, further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations.
