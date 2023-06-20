Ultraviolette's founders on the evolution of the F77 â€” Part 1: the hangar and the tech

Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, co-founders of Ultraviolette, talk about the evolution of their first product, the F77, a performance electric motorcycle that's drawn interest from around the world. This is part 1 of our two-part conversation, a simple walkthrough of the Bengaluru company's first showroom, which the entrepreneurs call their first hangar because they say everything about their bike is inspired by aviation. They also spoke about the innovations that went into the bike's battery and overall design to make it a genuine motorcycle first and an EV next