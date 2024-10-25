News18 SheShakti 2024: Calling for Shifts in Mindset





On September 16, News18 celebrated the second season of SheShakti 2024 with its inspiring theme, ‘Breaking Barriers’. The edition showcased a remarkable line-up of women who illuminated the stage with their stories of resilience, success, and empowerment. Their powerful narratives set new standards, demonstrating that with determination and passion, no obstacle is too great. These trailblazers are redefining limits and proving that true empowerment comes from overcoming every challenge.



Adding to the momentum, the event featured thought-provoking keynote addresses from Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice DY Chandrachud. Both emphasised the crucial role that men play in advancing gender equality and championing women’s empowerment. Their speeches highlighted the need for a collective shift in mindset and the active engagement of all in the pursuit of a more equitable society.



In his keynote, Dhankhar called on men to reflect on the transformational journey of women in India. He pointed out that India’s growth hinges not just on economic progress but on true gender equality. “Mindset change is not only required for gender justice but also for the nation’s growth,” he stated. He stressed that women are not merely recipients of empowerment but are powerhouses of knowledge and leadership, bringing invaluable insights to governance and policymaking. “Women are a repository of power, and it is not a gift given by anyone,” he remarked.



Echoing these sentiments, Dr Justice DY Chandrachud, in his address, tackled critical issues surrounding women’s safety, equality, and dignity. He underscored that these are not just “women’s issues” but concerns for all of society to address. While legal provisions exist to protect women, he asserted that real change will come only when societal mindsets evolve. “The mindsets must move from making concessions for women to recognising them to lead lives based on freedom and equality,” he emphasised, calling for a collective responsibility to create a culture that truly values women’s rights and contributions.



Both leaders underscored a unified message: women are not passive recipients of change but active agents of progress. Their power and insights are vital to shaping the future of policymaking and governance.



News18 SheShakti 2024 stands as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of women who, despite numerous challenges, have shattered barriers to achieve greatness. The event sent a clear message: the journey toward true empowerment is ongoing, and men have a critical role in ensuring its success. By embracing mindset shifts and creating equal opportunities, men can help pave the way for women to continue breaking barriers and shaping the future. Let’s reaffirm our commitment to keeping the flame of empowerment alive and invite everyone to join this movement for a more inclusive and just society.

