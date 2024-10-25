COP16 'green zone' celebrates nature's bounty





While delegates in suits gathered to hash out plans for protecting Earth's biodiversity at a UN summit, activists and ordinary citizens in T-shirts and feathered headgear celebrated nature's bounty at a colorful side-event in the Colombian city of Cali.



With song, dance and swirls of color in stark contrast to the seriousness of the official talks a few kilometers away, the COP16 summit's so-called "green zone" has attracted thousands of non-delegate visitors to the heart of the city of some 2.4 million people.





It is a part-educational, part-festive showcase of the country's natural, cultural and culinary riches, underscored by a weighty reminder of the need to preserve nature for future generations."There will be a before COP16 and an after COP16. I believe this event will help people take better care of the planet," 60-year-old artist Maria Ruiz told AFP at the zone."The world must think and act with an awareness of the importance of biodiversity, animals, plants," said Francia Garces, another visitor to the vast outdoor venue also hosting activist rallies, music performances and dance shows.Visitors to the "green zone"—decorated with giant posters of green parrots and pink dolphins—can shop for crafts such as bead necklaces or woven baskets, Colombian fair trade coffee, bottles of Viche—a strong alcohol—or marijuana-infused beer.The events and exhibitions programmed—hundreds in total—have a strong focus on the rights of women, Indigenous peoples, Afro-Colombians and young people.On Tuesday, Indigenous protesters demanding more rights to the land they live on marched to the zone to meet Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad in a traditional hut known as a "maloca."After the talks, Muhamad—also the COP16 president—promised that seven representatives of the group will be granted official delegate status at the negotiations taking place in the "blue zone."Some 23,000 people from more than 150 countries were accredited for the summit, with ministers from over 100 countries and seven heads of state expected.Prompted by security fears sparked by a Colombian guerrilla group issuing threats, the summit was held under the strict supervision of more than 10,000 police and soldiers, with the backing of UN and US security personnel.No incidents had been reported by Day 3.