COP16 'green zone' celebrates nature's bounty

With song, dance and swirls of colour in stark contrast to the seriousness of the official talks a few kilometres away, the COP16 summit's so-called "green zone" has attracted thousands of non-delegate visitors
While delegates in suits gathered to hash out plans for protecting Earth's biodiversity at a UN summit, activists and ordinary citizens in T-shirts and feathered headgear celebrated nature's bounty at a colorful side-event in the Colombian city of Cali.
With song, dance and swirls of color in stark contrast to the seriousness of the official talks a few kilometers away, the COP16 summit's so-called "green zone" has attracted thousands of non-delegate visitors to the heart of the city of some 2.4 million people.