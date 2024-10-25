Paytm: Leaving the regulatory overhang behind

With NPCI clearing the deck for Paytm to onboard new UPI users, it will be business as usual for the fintech. Analysts will watch for the success of its lending activity to drive growth and profitability in coming quarters
One97 Communications Limited, which owns payments and financial services distribution company Paytm, is moving into a phase where the regulatory overhang and risks now appear to be behind it. Paytm’s operations had been crippled after disruptions to its business operations, post the regulatory action earlier this year.
Now the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which developed the payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), on October 22 has allowed One97 Communications to onboard new UPI users on their Paytm app.