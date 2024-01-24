Paytm moderates Buy Now, Pay Later lending, but overall impact marginal

The payments and financial services company, Paytm, under parent One 97 Communications, continues to ride into slightly unchartered territory as it has rejigged its lending portfolio more towards merchant loans and high-ticket personal loans, after exiting the highly dissected buy now pay later (BNPL) lending segment.
While some of the financial optics from its Q3FY24 earnings announced last week are positive–ebitda losses continued to narrow as contributing profit outpaced operating costs and GMV levels improved–there are elements of its lending book that will depend on credit behaviour of customers as they move towards buying higher-size ticket loans with Paytm’s lending partners.