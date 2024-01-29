NEFT vs RTGS vs IMPS payment systems comparison: Charges, settlement time, limits and more

|Comparison Category
|NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer)
|RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement)
|IMPS (Immediate Payment Service)
|Settlement Type
|Half hourly batches
|Real-time
|Real-time
|Speed of Settlement
|2 hours (subject to batches and cut-off timings)
|Immediately
|Immediately
|Minimum Transfer Limit
|Rs. 1
|Rs. 2 lakh
|Rs. 1
|Maximum Transfer Limit
|No limit. However, the maximum amount for each transaction is limited to Rs. 50,000 for cash-based remittances between India and Nepal under the Indo-Nepal Remittance Facility Scheme.
|No limit
|Rs. 2 lakh
|Service Timing
|Available 365 days, 24×7
|Available 365 days, 24×7
|Available 365 days, 24x7
|Transaction Charges
|No charges for inward transactions and online processes.
|No charges for inward and online transactions, but charges are applicable for outward transactions for the amount:
- Rs.2 lakh – Rs.5 lakh: not exceeding Rs.25
- Above Rs.5 lakh: not exceeding Rs.50
GST is also applicable
|Charges depend on the amount transferred along with service tax at 18%. The fees depend on the individual bank’s discretion.
|Payment Options
|Online and offline
|Online and offline
|Online
|Processing Time
|Slower
|Faster
|Faster